‘Imperative’ that Oxford Street pedestrianisation includes hospitality

CGI of a pedestrianised Oxford Street in London (Image: Transport for London (TfL))

The Mayor of London’s plan to pedestrianise Oxford Street must offer visitors “a mix of hospitality, leisure and retail” if it is to be successful – including eating and drinking spaces scattered through the middle of what used to be the road – the UK’s top hospitality lobby group has said.

Writing to Sir Sadiq Khan, Kate Nicholls, the chief executive of UK Hospitality, lent her support to the ambitious project on the condition that hospitality firms were not an afterthought in the new-look version of the UK’s most famous retail hub.

“In principle we support the proposal,” she said in a letter seen by City AM. “It is our belief that for this to be successful it is imperative that hospitality is used to animate the new pedestrianised area.

“When we talk of healthy, successful high streets, one important measure is the diversity created by a mix of hospitality, leisure and retail. All of these are important, and all work together.”

Nicholls’ intervention follows a two-month public consultation on the overhaul, which would prohibit cars, buses and bicycles from accessing the iconic street at a cost of £150m to the taxpayer. The pedestrianisation would only apply to the western leg of the street, between Oxford Circus and Selfridges, under the most recent version of the plans.

The period for public contributions, which ended on 2 May, sparked a flurry of interventions both for and against the proposal. Opposition politicians in the London Assembly have raised concerns that the Greater London Authority (GLA) has not published enough detail, or committed to a sufficient enough transparency, on the project for it to be approved.

But others have supported plans for a new-look Oxford street, including the UK boss of the hub’s newest marquee tenant, Ikea. Peter Jekelby, whose firm announced the long-awaited opening of its flagship British store last month, said the plans would be “good for the street” and “make it easier to move round” in comments made at the store’s opening.

In her letter, Nicholls, who earlier this week was named City AM’s personality of the year, seconded Jekelby’s prognosis, saying it had the potential to “redefine Oxford Street as an attractive destination for both domestic and inbound tourists”.

Offering to be part of future discussions with business, the industry chief added: “We look forward to engaging further on this topic and we’re hopeful that these proposals can

be showcased as a successful case study on how licencing and planning can work together to

create a successful, thriving high street.”

A spokesman for the Mayor of London said: “Working closely with local businesses, residents and local councils, the mayor has developed bold proposals to pedestrianise Oxford Street and establish it as a global leader for shopping, hospitality and outdoor events.

“Revitalising Oxford Street would super-charge regeneration and unlock the potential of the area.”