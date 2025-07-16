Open odds: Bookies facing seven-figure payouts if Rose blooms

Rory McIlroy may be the popular choice but long-odds Justin Rose is the winner that bookmakers truly fear at this week’s Open Championship.

Rose tied for second at Royal Troon last year and the Englishman has looked a future winner of the Claret Jug since starring at the 1998 edition as a 17-year-old amateur.

Now 44 and without a major since his sole triumph at the 2013 US Open, Rose is a relative outsider at Royal Portrush – making him a dangerous prospect for bookies.

“Justin Rose is a perennial favourite among golf punters, and we’re looking at a seven-figure payout if the Brit is able to win The Open Championship this week at Portrush,” William Hill spokesperson Lee Phelps told City AM.

“A combination of interest in last year’s runner-up and his current odds of 40/1 make Rose a thorny proposition for us.”

McIlroy, Fleetwood and Hovland odds for Open

Rose was also second to McIlroy when the Northern Irishman finally donned the Green Jacket and completed a career grand slam earlier this year.

“We were able to dodge a big payout when he came up short to Rory McIlroy at Augusta and will be hoping for the same again,” added Phelps.

“Punters are taking a shine to Rory once again – 7/1 ahead of the opening round – while there is also significant betting interest in Tommy Fleetwood (22/1) and Viktor Hovland (28/1).”

Rose is due to play Thursday’s first round alongside Scotland’s Bob MacIntyre and two-time major winner Bryson DeChambeau.

Home favourite McIlroy will tee off later in the afternoon with Ryder Cup teammate Fleetwood and double US PGA champion Justin Thomas.

World No1 Scottie Scheffler, who won his third major at this year’s US PGA, is shortest in the betting, followed by McIlroy, perennial challenger Jon Rahm and defending champion Xander Schauffele.