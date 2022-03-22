‘Only in Brexit la la land Boris Johnson is seen as Putin’s leading opposition’ says Finnish prime minister

Alexander Stubb, a former prime minister of Finland, has ridiculed the idea that Boris Johnson is one of Vladimir Putin’s fiercest opponents.

The former Scandinavian leader was rubbishing claims by the prime minister that he is leading the opposition figure to the Russian president, dismissing the idea as “utter rubbish” and an “illusion.”

Stubb, whose country Finland shares a 1,000 mile border with Russia, said only in “Brexit la la land” was the British PM seen as having “taken a lead globally”

Brexit and Ukraine

Stubb was responding after the Prime Minister said over the weekend it was the instinct of Brits to “choose freedom,” just as it was the Ukrainian instinct to resist invasion.

Boris Johnson has come under fire for comparing the UK vote on Brexit to those impacted by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, speaking at the Conservative Party’s spring conference.

“When the British people voted for Brexit in such large, large numbers, I don’t believe it was because they were remotely hostile to foreigners. It’s because they wanted to be free to do things differently and for this country to be able to run itself,” he told the crowd at Blackpool.

