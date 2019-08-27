Online banking outage: Natwest and RBS websites crash

Natwest and the Royal Bank of Scotland’s websites are both out of action this morning, leaving customers without the ability to use some online banking services.

Customers trying to access Natwest’s website met with a blank screen and an error message.

According to website Downdetector.co.uk the outage for both sites occurred shortly after 9am this morning.

Responding to customers reporting errors on Twitter, Natwest said: “We’re aware of some issues with our website and are working hard to fix them.”

One Natwest customer wrote on Twitter: “Clearly you have big problems today but I see no announcement to your business customers informing them. Even when I can get onto the system I can’t move MY MONEY Really sick of your constant problems.”

Another, Andrew Rayner, added: “Not good NatWest. Been trying to access online banking for ages. Poor service yet again.”

Natwest redirected aggrieved customers to nwolb.com to attempt to login there instead.

The bank’s mobile app was still working this morning, appearing to be unaffected by the issues plaguing people trying to reach the online banking site.

Natwest told another customer struggling to access their online banking that “we don’t have an exact timescale I’m afraid”.

On Twitter, RBS wrote: “We are aware there is currently an issue with the online banking service and our team are looking to have this fixed as soon as possible.”

One customer, David, tweeted: “Can’t login using iPhone browser. Next button on the login screen doesn’t work!! Problems since introducing 2 factor authentication! Shambles.

“Also, when using online browser on PC pages stop loading and Bad Gateway message appears. Time to move I think.”