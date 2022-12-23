Ollie Phillips: My 2022 awards from year of incredible rugby drama

France are one of my award winners this year but there are a number of gongs for me to hand out after a brilliant 2022. (Photo by Clement Mahoudeau/Gallo Images/Getty Images)

The time has come to dish out a couple of gongs. My awards will take a look at the year that was and take into consideration all things 2022.

We’ve seen records broken, world firsts take place and witnessed brilliantly encapsulating moments.

Next week you’ll see my Premiership team of the calendar year but this week take a look at my global awards of 2022.

Men’s player of the year

What a difficult category this one is – there have been so many superb individual performances over the last 12 months.

Antoine Dupont has been sublime – despite his recent red card for France– as ever. The Toulouse and France No9 is a pocket rocket and has broken down so many defensive lines this year.

Ireland’s Josh van der Flier has been sublime, simply sublime. The flanker has been impactful and often a game changer for both his nation and Leinster.

Garry Ringrose, also of Irish nationality, has been a standout for me – the Irish back has encapsulated all that was good about the nation’s series win in New Zealand and he’s a constant for his province despite his injury ahead of the third Test.

But for me the player of the year has been Ardie Savea. The All Black has dominated in much of the international scene this year while impressing, as always, in Super Rugby.

The No8 was incredible against a woeful Wales this Autumn and I was gobsmacked to not see him on the shortlist for world player of the year.

New Zealand inflicted a record defeat on Wales this year and Savea was pivotal to everything the All Blacks did well

Women’s player of the year

I could point to so many Red Roses for this category, despite their World Cup final loss.

Mo Hunt was outstanding all year and unlucky not to be on the plane to New Zealand for the World Cup.

One of those that did make it, Alex Matthews, has been a brilliant back row this year and was very impressive for Worcester before her move to Gloucester-Hartpury in the summer.

But I’m struggling to look beyond Ruby Tui for my women’s player of the year.

Le cœur sur la main, définition même de @rubytui 🥰



Joyeux anniversaire championne 🎂#RWC2021 pic.twitter.com/jDWdcTEY3H — Rugby World Cup (@RugbyWorldCupFR) December 13, 2022

It’s one thing to be good at rugby – and oh is she’s good at rugby – but it’s another thing to transcend the sport.

Tui has done that; she’s been someone sports fans have referenced when they’re talking about the World Cup and her passion for the sport both on and off the field is a real shining light for rugby.

She’s a breath of fresh air for the sport and someone who deserves credit for that part of her game as well as her performances on the pitch.

Team of the year

This one was hard, I have to say. You look at Ireland in New Zealand, the Black Ferns in the World Cup, Leicester Tigers and Montpellier in the European leagues.

But for me it’s difficult to look beyond France.

Les Bleus have been unstoppable this year and even when they’ve been rocked – as they were against Australia this autumn – they found a way to power through.

An unbeaten year included a first Grand Slam since 2010, a series whitewash over Japan and an unbeaten autumn.

But I do think there could be some danger in not losing a match, it means that in a home World Cup year next year they’re at risk of being derailed if they do happen to come up against a shock loss.

But when you are serial winners, does that risk even matter? I am not too sure

Performance of the year

There were a number of performances that I think have really shone in this calendar year.

Argentina’s first ever win in New Zealand was right up there – they were really up for it and managed to suffocate what was a strong All Black outfit.

The Pumas under Michael Cheika have been exciting to watch this year and have claimed a number of scalps – including a first win at Twickenham against England since 2006.

Ireland’s series win against the All Blacks was up there too, but Ireland have been so good of late that it was less of a surprise to me despite the long odds.

In the club game I think La Rochelle’s win over Leinster in the Champions Cup final was a masterclass in tactical application. Ronan O’Gara’s side squeezed the brilliant Dubliners in Marseille to win their first European trophy.

But for me it’s the Black Ferns. Given they shifted nearly 100 points in two Tests against England in 2021 and had a complete coaching overhaul at the beginning of 2022, for them to take on the Red Roses and win the World Cup – albeit helped with a red card for the opposition in the final – was a sensational showing.

The Black Ferns went through an uncharacteristic slump but 2022 was their redemption – it was great to see.

The Black Ferns win my performance of the year award this year for their turnaround which led to them becoming world champions yet again. (Photo by Greg Bowker/Getty Images)

Coach of the year

Wayne Smith for leading the above performance elevated him into contention for this one, as did Cheika’s leadership of the Pumas.

O’Gara deserves credit for his revolution at La Rochelle, but his bans have hindered his selection here.

For me it’s all about Andy Farrell. Having been part of the difficult England era the Ireland gig was always going to be a big one but he stepped up and has turned Ireland into a team who could go on to win their first ever World Cup knock-out match.

There are still questions as to how they win big games without Johnny Sexton but while he’s fit and ready, Ireland are a different beast and a lot of that is thanks to Farrell.

