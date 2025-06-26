Oisin Murphy: Champion Jockey charged with drink-driving

Champion jockey Oisin Murphy has been charged with drink-driving after crashing his Mercedes into a tree in April.

It is alleged that Murphy, 29, was over the prescribed alcohol limit and failed to cooperate with police when asked to give a preliminary test at the scene.

The Irishman, who rode five winners at Royal Ascot last week, is due to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Thursday next week.

He was charged seven days ago, when he rode a double at the showpiece meeting with wins aboard Arabian Story and Never So Brave.

Thames Valley Police said: “A man has been charged in connection with an ongoing investigation into a serious road traffic collision in Hermitage, West Berkshire.

“Last Thursday (19/6) Oisin Murphy, aged 29 of Beales Farm Road, Lambourn, Hungerford, was charged by postal requisition with one count of driving a motor vehicle while over the prescribed limit of alcohol and one count of failing to cooperate with a preliminary test at the roadside.

“The charge is in connection with a single vehicle road traffic collision around 12.05am on Sunday 27 April this year when a grey Mercedes A Class left the road and crashed into a tree.

“It is vital that people do not speculate or spread misinformation on social media as this is a live investigation.”

BHA gathering information on Murphy charge

Murphy is a four-time Champion Jockey, having amassed the most wins in British flat racing during the 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2024 seasons.

He has won more than 30 Grade 1 races, including the Cheveley Park Stakes and Sussex Park Stakes with filly Alcohol Free.

The British Horseracing Authority said: “The BHA is aware of an update issued by Thames Valley Police this afternoon regarding Mr Oisin Murphy.

“We are now seeking to gather as much information as possible in order to consider what, if any, implications there are as a result of this development.”