“Nottingham is an easy city, easy to do business, easy to find talent and we’ve been able to grow our business here easily” said Halli Bjornsson, Co-Founder and CEO at Lockwood Publishing, creators of the hit 3D virtual world Avakin Life which has 500,000 Daily Active Users.

Many more who live, work and run gaming and tech businesses in Nottingham agree. There’s 36,500 employed in the Digital Tech sector meaning companies looking to launch, expand and grow in the city have access to a wealth of affordable creative and innovative talent.

Pipeline of talent

Nottingham’s two world-leading universities, University of Nottingham and Nottingham Trent provide an excellent pipeline of new talent, particularly in software development, gaming technologies and digital media.

Gaming, a significant part of Digital Tech landscape

The gaming sector is a significant part of the Nottingham’s Digital Tech landscape with AAA developers like Dambuster Studios and Sumo Digital through to fast-growing Indies like Legendary Games.

Grow with ease in Nottingham

Nottingham’s ecosystem is focussed on helping tech companies grow with ease. There are workspaces designed for collaboration and innovation, access to a network of investors and importantly, funding support geared towards the tech sector and an ever tech community.

Launch pad for start ups

In the heart of the city’s award-winning Creative Quarter are places such as Antenna, a launchpad for many of the city’s creative and digital tech start-ups. Antenna is also part of the Confetti, a specialist creative technology institute with courses in Gaming, Design, Film and Media which falls under the umbrella of Nottingham Trent University. Its gaming alumni have gone on to work at companies such as Rockstar Games, Riot Games and more.

Life at a fraction of the cost

Not only is Nottingham a great place to invest and relocate to, our quality of life offering is second to none and you can enjoy city life at a fraction of the cost you would pay in London. Nottingham offers competitive salaries, the average Software Engineer salary is £35,065, which goes a long way meaning you can really make the most of our growing food and drink scene, famous music venues, independent shops and world-class sporting events.

One of the best places to live

Putting the fun a side and looking at the important bits, house prices in Nottingham are significantly lower than the UK average at £143,000 whilst a one bedroom city centre apartment is just £592 per month – ranking Nottingham as one of the best places to live in the UK.

Want to know more? Find out at www.investinnottingham.co.uk or follow us on Twitter @InvestinNottm

Nottingham’s tech sector