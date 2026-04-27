Hitmarker Launches “Hitmarker Pro,” a New End-to-End Hiring Platform Built specifically for the Gaming Industry

Hitmarker, the multi-award-winning careers platform trusted by leading games companies, today announced the launch of Hitmarker Pro – a major evolution of its platform from a jobs board into a complete hiring solution for the games industry.

Hitmarker Pro is a subscription-based platform designed to help hiring teams reach the largest gaming-native talent pool, strengthen their employer brand, and manage the entire hiring process – from application to offer – within a single, streamlined system.

The launch introduces a redesigned employer experience alongside flexible Lite, Standard, and Plus plans, offering a more efficient and cost-effective alternative to fragmented job advertising and traditional applicant tracking systems. Companies can get started with a 7-day free trial, with no credit card required.

“The old model was simple: post a job and hope the right people see it,” said Philip Huggan, Founder of Hitmarker. “That still matters – but today’s hiring teams need more. They need visibility, employer branding, and tools to manage candidates without adding complexity or cost. Hitmarker Pro brings all of that into one place, built specifically for the games industry.”

Built around four core pillars: Attract, Manage, Automate, and Elevate – Hitmarker Pro enables companies to:

Reach millions of gaming professionals through a highly targeted audience

Extend job visibility across Hitmarker, Indeed, LinkedIn, and other channels

Manage candidates, feedback, and hiring workflows in one place

Use AI-powered matching and automation to reduce time-to-hire

Build stronger employer brands with premium visibility and profile features

The platform is designed for the full spectrum of the gaming ecosystem, including studios, publishers, esports organizations, agencies, and creator-led businesses.

Since its founding in 2017, Hitmarker has grown into one of the most recognized careers platforms in gaming, used by millions of candidates and thousands of companies worldwide. The launch of Hitmarker Pro marks the first major step in a broader vision to build the industry’s defining career ecosystem.

“The gaming industry has world-class talent, but the hiring infrastructure is fragmented and hasn’t kept up. Having employed thousands of people myself, I have an appreciation that the gaming industry is unique and special, where authenticity and culture become an important consideration to successful hires, and need to be treated accordingly,” said Duncan Ironmonger, Owner & Executive Chairman of Hitmarker, founder Ironmonger360 (and founder and former CEO of SCUF Gaming). “Most tools weren’t built for how this industry actually works. Hitmarker already has the trust of both talent and companies – Hitmarker Pro is about turning that foundation into the hiring infrastructure this market has been missing.”

While Hitmarker Pro focuses on employer hiring workflows today, future updates will expand into professional profiles, candidate discovery, networking, creator tools, and deeper community features.

Ironmonger continues; “The long-term vision our Team have been working on since I acquired a portion of Hitmarker in early 2025: was to build the definitive career platform and hiring infrastructure for the global gaming industry. A platform that serves traditional gaming companies, new age companies and creators – and of course, better support and visibility for candidates to shine.”

At Hitmarker, we are extremely passionate about the latter, given the rapidly evolving challenges of hiring these days.

Companies can explore Hitmarker Pro and start a free trial at: https://hitmarker.net/pro

About Hitmarker

Hitmarker is a multi-award-winning careers and hiring platform for the games industry. Founded in Newcastle in 2017, the company connects gaming professionals with opportunities worldwide and helps companies attract, promote, manage, and hire specialist talent. Since early 2025, Hitmarker was backed by Ironmonger360 and through this strategic investment, is evolving from the largest jobs board in gaming into a complete career ecosystem for the industry.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260427151778/en/

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“Hitmarker already has the trust of both talent and Gaming companies Hitmarker Pro is about turning that foundation into the Gaming hiring infrastructure this market has been missing.”

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