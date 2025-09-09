Nottingham Forest hire Postecoglou after brutal midnight Nuno axeing

Nottingham Forest have announced former Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou as their new boss, just hours after sacking Nuno Espirito Santo.

Nottingham Forest have announced former Spurs manager Ange Postecoglou as their new boss, just hours after sacking Nuno Espirito Santo.

The Portuguese former manager led Nottingham Forest to Europa League qualification last term but found himself out of a job at midnight last night, despite the 51-year-old signing a new contract in the summer, having overseen soured relations with club owner Evangelos Marinakis.

Postegoglou arrived at the City Ground earlier on Tuesday before he was announced as the team’s new manager.

Marinakis said: “We are bringing a coach to the club who has a proven and consistent record of winning trophies.

“His experience of coaching teams at the highest level, along with his desire to build something special with us at Forest, makes him a fantastic person to help us on our journey and achieve consistently all our ambitions.

“After gaining promotion to the Premier League, then building consistently season after season to secure European football, we now must take the right step to compete with the very best and challenge for trophies. Ange has the credentials and the track-record to do this, and we are excited he is joining us on our ambitious journey.”

Postecoglou’s return

Postecoglou’s two-year managerial spell at Tottenham Hotspur saw him lift the club’s first trophy since 2008 when they won the Europa League, beating Manchester United in the final.

But the Australian was sacked from his role in north London after a disastrous Premier League campaign saw Spurs finish 17th, one place ahead of the three relegation spots.

Postecoglou is seen as someone who speaks his mind, and will be a big personality on the banks of the River Trent.

On Nuno’s sacking, a Nottingham Forest statement read that “following recent circumstances” the Portuguese would be axed at the club.

“As someone who played a pivotal role in our success last season, he will always hold a special place in our journey,” the City Ground club added.