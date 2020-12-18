Friday fizz: FTSE creeps north but political gamechangers still absent

The FTSE 100 has crept up half a percentage point this morning as traders continue their wary optimism.

A dip in Sterling, as currency traders try to guess at Brexit outcomes, has given the index some fizz on the last Friday before Christmas.

The City is awaiting a host of political gamechangers, from signs of white smoke on a Brexit deal to progress on a US stimulus package.

Neither, alas, seems imminent.

The FTSE 250 was largely flat an hour into trading.

European stocks cooled slightly after closing at their highest point since February yesterday.

The Dax is down 0.16 per cent while the CAC 40 has dropped a little more at 0.24 per cent.

Interactive Investors’ Head of Markets Richard Hunter said that “overarching concerns around Brexit and the pandemic continue to cast a shadow on sentiment” across UK stocks.