FTSE 100 slips as investors weigh vaccines against rising infections

The FTSE 100 slipped in early trading after jumping yesterday, as investors eased off on their rush unto risk, with months of uncertainty still ahead for the global economy.

Drug firm Moderna’s announcement that its vaccine had shown to be almost 95 per cent effective in late-stage trials cheered markets yesterday, sending the FTSE 100 up 1.7 per cent.

But London’s main stock index had less direction this morning, slipping 0.2 per cent to 6,406 points in early trading.

Stocks were mixed in Asia overnight, with China’s SSE Composite index falling 0.2 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 0.4 per cent, however.

The promising results from late-stage vaccine trials have boosted market optimism. Investors hope that life could return to normal next year and economies could recover rapidly.

Moderna’s results came a week after Biontech and Pfizer’s vaccine was shown to be around 90 per cent effective.

In the US, the Dow Jones hit an all-time high but the tech-heavy Nasdaq index lagged behind. The FTSE 100 hit its highest level since June.

Markets witnessed a continuation of the so-called reflation trade. This has seen investors pivot out of fast-growing stocks like the big tech firms and into unloved sectors such as industrials and financials, in the hopes that economic growth will boost their fortunes.

However, many analysts are warning that markets still face a tough winter. “The positive response comes despite rising infections in the US and the risk of more lockdowns,” said Danske Bank chief analyst Jens Peter Sorensen.

“Sweden announced tougher lockdown measures yesterday and the German chancellor is also trying to impose stricter lockdowns in Germany.”