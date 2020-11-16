FTSE 100 rises as markets continue winning streak

The FTSE 100 rose as optimism about the global economy in the wake of positive vaccine news and a huge Asian trade deal supported stock prices.

London’s blue-chip index climbed 0.6 per cent to 6,357 points. It has risen sharply in November so far, boosted by the strong early results from Biontech and Pfizer’s vaccine.

Read more: Asian stocks near record high after signing of huge RCEP trade deal

Asian stocks were on track to hit a record high. The MSCI AC World Index jumped after countries in the region signed the world’s biggest ever trade deal.

Japan and South Korea led the gains, with indices rising around two per cent. China’s SSE composite index rose roughly one per cent.

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) deal covers 15 countries, including China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand. It will gradually lower tariffs over the coming years and will make trade more efficient through simpler rules.

“The optimism of last week appears to be rolling into this week, with markets in Asia seeing another positive session, helped by the weekend news of a signing of a new Asia Pacific trade deal, and the latest China data,” said Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets.

US stocks were set to open higher according to futures prices. The Europe-wide Stoxx 600 rose 0.8 per cent.

On the currency markets the dollar slipped as investors rotated out of safer assets towards equities. It was down 0.3 per cent against a basket of other currencies.

Finance and tourism lift FTSE 100 while pound rises

The dollar’s fall helped the pound rise 0.2 per cent to $1.322, despite a tough week ahead for Brexit talks.

Negotiators from both sides will meet this week for key talks as time runs out before the end of the transition period in December.

On the FTSE 100, companies with a lot to gain from a recovery in economic activity fared the best.

Sectors such as travel and finance have struggled during the coronavirus crisis. But the news that Biontech and Pfizer’s vaccine could be 90 per cent effective has boosted these areas, as it potentially lays the foundations for a return to normality.

Read more: Treasury opens bidding process for first seven post-Brexit Freeports

Jet engine-maker Rolls Royce and British Airways-owner IAG both jumped around five per cent.

Lenders Standard Chartered, HSBC, Barclays, Natwest and Lloyds were also among the biggest risers.