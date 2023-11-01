Northern Line chaos for London commuters as ‘fire alert’ forces evacuation of Chalk Farm station

Photo taken by City A.M. of a fire engine outside Chalk Farm station this morning. The fire alert has caused delays on the rest of the line.

Fire engines were spotted outside a Northern Line station this morning, as London commuters on the route were delayed due to a fire alert.

Transport for London’s website showed there was severe delays between Camden Town and Kennington due to an earlier fire alert at Chalk Farm, which occurred earlier in the morning.

One user on X, the site formerly known as Twitter, shared a picture of a smoke-filled platform at the station.

He said: “Train and station filled with smoke – Chalk Farm… dealt with very quickly”.

Another social media post included a video with smoke appearing to be coming out of the train carriage at Chalk Farm station.

Outside the station, disgruntled commuters were seen after being unable to enter, due to the fire emergency.

The London Fire Brigade told City A.M. firefighters from West Hampstead, Kentish Town and Euston fire station responded to reports of smoke issuing from underneath a train at Chalk Farm.

The Brigade was called at 0818 and crews remained at the incident until 0848, when the scene was handed back to TFL.

A Transport for London spokesperson said the fire alert “appears to have been caused by a fault with the train’s brakes. There was no fire at the station.”