North Highland Welcomes Nyla Beth Gawel as Senior Managing Director

North Highland, the leading change and transformation consultancy, welcomes Nyla Beth Gawel as senior managing director. Gawel joins our practices focused on workforce and change strategy.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260217726671/en/

“Nyla Beth’s addition to the firm is a big win for us and our clients,” said Chris Miller, senior managing director and Practices lead. “Her extensive experience leading consulting practices and corporate strategy for Fortune 100 and 500 businesses, specifically in technology and professional services, is an invaluable asset for scaling our services and delivering impact that lasts.”

Based in Washington, D.C., Gawel is a transformation executive with over 20 years of experience. She has led corporate strategy for global tech and service firms and consulting practices serving commercial, international, and public sector clients. As an entrepreneur, she founded her own consulting business, serving senior executives at organizations ranging from global consulting leaders to midcap and technology startups, developing organizational strategies and both organic and inorganic growth plans.

“I am thrilled to join North Highland and contribute to its legacy of driving impactful change,” said Nyla Beth Gawel. “The firm’s commitment to integrating people and technology strategies aligns perfectly with my passion for fostering sustainable growth and innovation, and I look forward to collaborating with our talented teams and clients.”

Gawel graduated from Georgetown University with a Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service. She serves on boards of organizations including Global Women in Tech®, the American Red Cross of Northern Virginia, and Children’s National Hospital Founders Auxiliary, sharing her professional expertise for causes that matter to her and her family.

About North Highland

Founded in 1992, North Highland helps businesses move from strategy to reality, taking a pragmatic and practical approach to build solutions that work and create impact that lasts. As the world’s leading change and transformation consultancy, our award-winning services – powered by a combination of talent and technology – turn client visions into real, measurable value.

With industry-leading client satisfaction ratings, North Highland’s methods and expertise are regularly recognized by the world’s leading analyst firms. We are a proud member of Cordence Worldwide, a global network of truly connected consultancy firms with the ability to think and deliver together. This means North Highland has more than 5,500 experts in 60+ offices around the globe on hand to partner with you.

For more information, visit www.northhighland.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260217726671/en/

Contact

Media contact:

Courtney James

Senior Director, PR

(+1) 404-850-2806

courtneylee.james@northhighland.com

North Highland welcomes Nyla Beth Gawel as Senior Managing Director, strengthening the firm's workforce strategy expertise. Company Logo