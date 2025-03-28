No10 communications chief to quit after nine months

Sir Keir Starmer’s director of communications, Matthew Doyle, is set to quit Downing Street after nine months in the job. Photo: PA

Sir Keir Starmer’s director of communications, Matthew Doyle, is set to quit No10 Downing Street after nine months in the job.

Doyle, who served as the Prime Minister’s communications chief in opposition, is understood to be stepping down immediately after feeling he had stabilised the government’s communications strategy after a rocky first few months in office.

According to a report in the Guardian, Doyle said in an email to his team it was “time to pass the baton on”.

He wrote: “When I started working for Keir four years ago, not many people thought we could win a general election and certainly not in the emphatic way we did.

“That was down to the hard work and determination of so many people and of course Keir’s leadership.”

He added: “I am incredibly proud of the part I have played in returning our party to government and the change we are already bringing to the country.”

It is understood he is set to be replaced by James Lyons, a former political journalist who served as European communications chief for TikTok until joining No10 last year, and Steph Driver, Downing Street’s current deputy communications director.

Starmer said: “Matthew brought his considerable experience to my team in summer 2021 and has worked tirelessly by my side every day since, playing a leading role in Labour’s historic election win.

“On a personal level, it has been a real privilege to work with him. On behalf of the entire team, I wish him all the best in his next role.”

Sue Gray exit

It comes after former civil servant and Partygate report author Sue Gray exited as Starmer’s chief of staff in the autumn, replaced by former campaign strategist Morgan McSweeney.

Gray, now Baroness of Tottenham, made her maiden speech in the House of Lords yesterday which saw her appear to warn Sir Keir about cuts to the civil service.

She said: “I would caution all of us to be careful, not only about our decisions but our language also.

“When we hear phrases with ‘blobs’, ‘pen-pushers’, ‘axes’, ‘chainsaws’ and other implements, they hear it too.”