Nigerian fintech Moove brings 10,000 EVs to Uber’s UK fleet

Nigerian fintech Moove will bring 10,000 electric vehicles (EVs) to Uber’s fleet as part of its EU expansion. (Photo/Moove)

Nigerian mobility fintech Moove will bring 10,000 electric vehicles (EVs) to Uber’s fleet as part of its EU expansion.

Moove will enable Uber London, which is already the greenest city on the platform with 6,000 EVs – to become all-electric by 2025.

Founded in 2020 to expand access to vehicle ownership in Nigeria, the fintech will allow customers to access EVs through its rent-to-buy model, which is based on a weekly fee.

Moove has expanded to nine markets across sub-Saharan Africa and India.

“We are proud to have built a business in Africa to now be able to scale our model here in Europe, which is something that no other African fintech company has done before,” said Moove’s co-founder and co-chief executive Ladi Delano.

According to Uber UK’s general manager Andrew Brem, Moove’s model will help more drivers switch to EVs faster “to reduce their running costs and help clean up London’s air.”