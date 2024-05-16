Nick Kyrgios: I’ll always be there for Novak Djokovic

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – JANUARY 13: Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Nick Kyrgios of Australia pose for a photo following their Arena Showdown charity match ahead of the 2023 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 13, 2023 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images)

Australian tennis player Nick Kyrgios has said he will always be there for Novak Djokovic after the duo revealed they’ve buried the hatchet on a chequered relationship.

In the past Kyrgios has described the Serbian as a “tool” during the period where Djokovic was banned from entering Australia due to his Covid-19 vaccination status. He also described the Serb as “a very strange cat”.

The 36-year-old European also admitted he had a lack of “respect” Kyrgios, who has a reputation of being the bad boy of tennis.

But in the Australian’s podcast, Good Trouble with Nick Kyrgios, the duo buried the hatchet and Djokovic admitted support during the pandemic was key to turning their relationship around.

“I always thought you were a gun tennis player,” Kyrgios said. “I don’t know what I did to cause that kind of behaviour towards me.

“But it was interesting to follow that for a couple of years. I was just luring you in.”

Djokovic responded: “You were pushing all the buttons.

“What happened here in Australia for me… you stood up for me. That was a big surprise. You were one of the very few colleagues that stood up, that used his platform, used his voice to support me and that’s something that I’ll never forget.

“Since that moment, our relationship has gotten better.”

Kyrgios replied: “I’ll always be there for you Novak.”