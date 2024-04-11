Newcastle United receive £37m cash injection from mystery investor

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND – APRIL 02: Dan Burn of Newcastle United celebrates after scoring a goal which was later ruled out for offside during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton FC at St. James Park on April 02, 2024 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images) (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle United have received a cash injection of £37m from an investor, filings at Companies House show.

The unnamed buyer – thought likely to be one of the club’s existing owners – paid the sum for just one new share, which was issued in a transaction dated 28 March.

Newcastle are majority owned by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, which holds 80 per cent of shares.

Amanda Staveley’s company Cantervale and RB Sports and Media, owned by the Reuben brothers, hold 10 per cent each.

The cash injection promises to ease financial concerns at Newcastle, who made a loss of £73.4m last year.

They are reported to be under pressure to sell some of their star players in the summer in order to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability (PSR) rules.

This season’s revenue has been boosted by a return to the Champions League, but the Magpies look set to miss out on the lucrative competition next year.

Newcastle currently sit eighth, 13 points off Tottenham and Aston Villa, who are leading the race for the last qualifying places.

Everton and Nottingham Forest have already had points docked this season for breaching the Premier League’s PSR rules.