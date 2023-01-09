New London dog cafe is latest alternative London opening, with puppy yoga and doggy ice cream

Dogs are increasingly being treated like humans, and the latest way Londoners can involve their dog in their life is a new London dog cafe that’s opened in Notting Hill.

Call them barking mad, but visitors can even book their dog in for a session of doggy yoga. The new dog café is called Pawsitive and is the pet project of owner Alicia.

“My dog is not just my dog. My dog is my happiness, my inspiration, my sanity and my world,” she says.

A place where people can be surrounded by dogs and feel a sense of calm.” Pawsitive Cafe’s mission statement

“Dogs are well known to be great for our mental health, but looking after mental health goes both ways and that’s why I created the café because it’s also down to the pet owner to look after the dog and treat the dog,” she told Metro.co.uk.

The interiors at Pawsitive Cafe

Dogs will be served afternoon tea with fruit and sandwiches as well as doggy ice cream and ‘pupcakes’ which we assume are something like cupcakes but for dogs. Also on the menu for dogs are beef meatballs, organic scrambled eggs and a chicken pot pie.

There are also play areas for dogs including a dog ball pit and a dog swing for social dogs to play and find new buddies. There won’t be any ‘house’ dogs hanging out at this London dog cafe, it’ll just be the dogs brought in every day by their owners.

Humans are also allowed. A diverse and very serious-looking adult menu is published on the website. Dishes include chicken and waffles, eggs benedict, katsu chicken, marinated salmon and and a ‘Pawsitive Burger’ with Swiss cheese.

Owner Alicia sees the opening as a serious mental health proposition, opening with the aim of helping Londoners “feel a sense of calm.”

A mission statement on the website reads: “Whilst there are lots of tools available online for mental health, for instance, online forums and pages, the purpose of Pawsitive was to act as a physical outlet.

“Our owner set out to create a place people can visit to physically improve mental health challenges, such as stress and anxiety. Her vision was a place where people can be surrounded by dogs and feel a sense of calm.”

Dogs are welcome in cafes across the capital, but there are a handful of other London dog cafes that specialise in cooking for pooches as well as people. There’s Cuppapug in Haggerston with resident pugs, Love My Human in Chelsea and Verve London, also in Notting Hill, with dog grooming services alongside the food and drink.

