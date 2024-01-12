New Lamborghini Lanzador electric SUV can be driven in Roblox

The Lamborghini Lanzador has made a virtual debut on the Roblox gaming platform, years before the electric SUV’s physical launch.

Following the reveal of the Lanzador concept at Monterey Car Week in 2023, Roblox is the first chance for enthusiasts to get acquainted with the 1,360hp SUV before it enters production in 2028.

The 70 million active daily Roblox players will be able to take part in an immersive 3D experience as part of the Lamborghini Lanzador Lab.

Racing into the metaverse

First launched in 2006, Roblox is a collection of millions of user-created games offered through a single app. The platform has seen particular growth among players aged 17-24, and also drew in greater numbers during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lamborghini Lanzador Lab offers Roblox users a host of activities, including the ability to inspect a 3D model of the car, which resembles a sleeker, three-door Urus, with four individual seats and huge 23-inch alloy wheels.

Roblox users can also customise a digital Lanzador using Lamborghini’s Ad Personam personalisation programme, then attempt time trials on a virtual test track in their bespoke car. A recreation of the Lamborghini museum in Sant’Agata allows players to learn more about the heritage of the marque.

Mitja Borkert, design director at Lamborghini, said: “It’s great to see the Lanzador Design Lab and the general design language inside the Roblox experience. It’s opening it to an even younger generation”.

Virtual spending, real rewards

Roblox players can purchase special Lamborghini-branded merchandise for their in-game avatars. This includes racing helmets, hats and backpacks.

Three limited-edition Automobili Lamborghini Bull Heads are on offer for 1.5 million Robux (the game’s digital currency – worth about £6,800 at current rates) and the lucky buyers will receive a VIP invitation to visit Lamborghini headquarters in Italy.

Explaining the Roblox partnership, Christian Mastro, marketing director at Lamborghini, said: “This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to reach a new generation of fans and showcase our brand’s leadership in both the digital and physical realms”.

John Redfern writes for Motoring Research