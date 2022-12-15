Netflix banks on Harry and Meghan to bring the big bucks

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Harry is bringing separate proceedings against the Home Office after being told he would no longer be given the “same degree” of personal protective security when visiting from the US, despite offering to pay for it himself.

Netflix is counting on the final three episodes of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docu-series to give their viewership an end of the year bump.

The online streaming service lost over 1.2 m subscribers in the first quarter of 2022, and its share prices had declined by over 60 per cent by October. Netflix had made a $100 m deal with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2020, and is now hoping to cash in on the royal tell-all.

The first episode of the docu-series was watched by over 2.4 m people, which was the highest viewership recorded for a Netflix original.

The success of this series follows the critical and commercial success of The Crown. The Crown is a multi-season fictionalisation of Queen Elizabeth II’s life and reign.

While Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on the claims made by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in the docu-series, Britons have been vocal on social media about their fury at Netflix and the couple.

Scottish Twitter user Betty Wise was vocal about her disgust at the docu-series, implying that it was disrespectful to the late Queen.

Watching this Harry Meghan mess on Netflix & literally finding myself shouting at the tv they really need to wind there necks in & shut up & I feel so sorry for our beautiful late Queen #HarryandMeghanNetflixLies #Netflix #HarryandMeganNetflix #QueenElizabethII — becky wise (@beckywi91126152) December 15, 2022

Simone Ferriani, a Bayes Business School professor also commented on the timing of the dou-series’ release. According to him, for Netflix the “marketing of the couple’s content is working to perfection.”