Succession star Brian Cox opened financial markets at London Stock Exchange

Succession star Brian Cox opening the London Stock Exchange

Succession star Brian Cox swapped TV for LSE this morning, as the actor behind Logan Roy opened the London Stock Exchange.

Ahead of the much-vaunted fourth and final season of the show on 27 March, the Scottish actor opened financial markets accompanied by a musical quartet playing the series’ iconic theme tune.

Speaking after opening it, he said “never in a million years” did he expect to do it.

While adding he’s opened the New York Stock Exchange previously, Cox jokingly said “this was more civilised and slightly more secretive”.

Succession star Brian Cox opening the London Stock Exchange (Photo credit: Ian West/PA Wire.)

“The great thing about the show” he added was that it “will not go past its sell-by-date” and that was down to the genius of the writers, including Jesse Armstrong the executive producer.

Cox, who plays the patriarch of the Roy family, a media mogul in New York, faces off against the sale of his media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson.

The next series is available on 27 March on NOW and Sky Atlantic.

During the ceremony, Cox was joined by Marina Storti, NOW Managing Director, and Murray Roos, group head of capital markets at London Stock Exchange Group.

Storti said: “What better way to mark the final season of Succession; a show known for showcasing shrewd business moves, than by bringing Brian Cox right to the heart of the UK’s trading.

“We have a huge fanbase of the show amongst our members, and like them, I’m eagerly awaiting the familial power struggles and dramas it will bring”.