A Twitter storm: Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague lambasted for comments on privilege and poverty

(Photo by James Chance/Getty Images)

Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague is facing a Twitter storm for comments that some have called ‘Thatcherite’.

Speaking to new Dragon Den star Steven Bartlett on his podcast Diary Of A CEO podcast last month, the influencer-turned-businesswoman said: “When I’ve spoken about that in the past, I have been slammed a little bit, with people saying, ‘It’s easy for you to say that, you’ve not grown up in poverty, you’ve not grown up with major money struggles, so for you to sit there and say that we all have the same 24 hours in a day, it’s not correct.'”

Hague added: “And I’m like, but technically what I’m saying is correct. We do – so I understand that we all have different backgrounds and we’re all raised in different ways and we do have different financial situations, but I do think if you want something enough, you can achieve it.

“It just depends to what lengths you want to go to get where you want to be in the future. And I’ll go to any lengths. I’ve worked my absolute a*** off to get where I am now.”

Many have taken to social media to call out the 22-year-old star for the interview snippet.

One tweeted: “#mollymae is a perfect example of not only a spoiled brat but also how influencers get way too much power and way too big of a platform. there should be a requirement to have at least half a brain before being let on widely viewed interviews”

As the number one trend on Twitter, another user blasted Hague and tweeted: “It would normally take someone “YEARS” to become a Creative Director! Higher education Work experience Years of being in the industry (10 years +) Professional Experience Outstanding portfolio She’s literally skipped all that! Now claiming “Hard Work”

Hague is currently the “creative director” of fast fashion brand Pretty Little Thing and is paid a reported sum of £500,000 a year. She has also landed countless sponsorship deals, since appearing on ITV’s Love Island in 2019, which she endorses to her six million Instagram followers.

Podcast host Steven Bartlett has weighed in to support Hague and suggested her gender was the reason behind the intense scrutiny.

Molly Mae did an interview on my podcast, yesterday a soundbite from that interview went viral, she trended No.1 on Twitter, every newspaper covered it and MP's weighed in.



I've had male guests say what she said.



No one cared.



But when Molly says it, she's crucified? Crazy. — Steven Bartlett (@SteveBartlettSC) January 7, 2022

The young influencer’s team have also come out to defend her comments.

A statement from Hague’s reps read: “Molly did a podcast interview in December about her own rise to success. If you listen to the full conversation and interview Molly was asked about how the nature of her potential grows and how she believes in herself. This part of the interview was discussing time efficiency relating to success.”

“Molly refers to a quote which says “We all have the same 24 hours in a day as Beyonce”. She was discussing her own experience and how she can resonate with this specific quote.”

“Her opinion on if you want something enough you can work hard to achieve it is how she keeps determined with her own work to achieve more in her own life. Molly is not commenting on anyone else’s life or personal situation she can only speak of her own experience.”

“She acknowledges that everyone is raised in different ways and from different backgrounds but her comments here are in reference to timing, hard work and determination in her own life. If you listen to this interview you can see the whole conversation was about her own personal circumstances, how she has grown up and this small clip in the conversation was talking about a quote that inspires her.”

“Social media users have shared a short snippet from this interview with words such as “if you are homeless buy a house” and “if you are poor be poor” these are absolutely not Molly’s words, these are not Molly’s thoughts and this isn’t at all the meaning or thought behind that conversation.”

Others have suggested the comments were taken out of context, and suggested that Hague is experiencing an unfair level of abuse.