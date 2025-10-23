NBA rocked as FBI arrests stars Billups and Rozier in illegal betting probe

Chauncey Billups was arrested by the FBI today

The NBA has been rocked after Hall of Famer Chauncey Billups and Miami Heat point guard Tony Rozier were arrested by the FBI as part of a probe into alleged “illegal gambling schemes”.

Billups, who became a five-time NBA All Star during a 17-year career most famously with the Detroit Pistons and is now coach of the Portland Trail Blazers, and Rozier were apprehended this morning, according to US reports.

US law enforcement officials were due to hold a press conference today to reveal more details of “two indictments involving illegal gambling schemes”, the Department of Justice said.

The shock development casts a shadow over the new NBA season, which tipped off last night and saw Victor Wembanyama star for the San Antonio Spurs.

It also follows just weeks after the NBA began investigating explosive claims that the LA Clippers effectively paid star Kawhi Leonard $28m through another company to circumvent the league’s salary cap.

Rozier previously investigated by NBA

The NBA has previously investigated Rozier, who has also played for the Boston Celtics and Charlotte Hornets, and is still looking into the actions of former Detroit player Malik Beasley, according to the Associated Press.

Rozier did not play as the Miami Heat lost 125-121 to Orlando Magic in their season opener on Wednesday night. Billups’ Trail Blazers lost 118-14 to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The current case is being brought by the same US attorney’s office that prosecuted former Toronto Raptors player Jontay Porter, who admitted to withdrawing early from games to manipulate betting markets.

It comes as the NBA steps up plans to launch a new top-tier basketball league in Europe by 2027, with new franchises lined up for London and Manchester.

Before then the US league will return to London in January to play a first regular-season game at the O2 since 2019.