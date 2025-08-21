Nayyir can follow Trawler home in Lonsdale Cup

Hot-favourite Trawlerman looks to have the Londsdale Cup at his mercy.

ASIDE from the headline Group One Nunthorpe Stakes (3:35pm), the Group Two Lonsdale Cup (2:25pm) is an intriguing staying contest, with a handful of the protagonists in the division facing off.

Ascot Gold Cup winner TRAWLERMAN is difficult to see past in this company and he’s undoubtedly the likeliest winner.

Quotes of 4/6 are well justified for the Godolphin gelding, who has stamped his authority on the division following the retirement of Kyprios.

He skipped the Goodwood Cup in favour of this contest, and he looks to hold all the aces this time around.

For me, the value lies in looking into who may follow the favourite home and I think I’ve identified a horse who may outrun his likely big odds on the World Pool.

Al Qareem of Karl Burke’s has been a model of consistency on the Knavesmire of late, but for all he likes York, I wonder whether the step up to this two-mile trip may stretch his stamina reserves ever so slightly.

Old favourite Sweet William always runs his race and did run with credit last time out when finishing three-and-a-quarter lengths behind the front two in the Goodwood Cup, but it’s hard to think he can better that performance which he would need to be involved here.

The three-year-old Shackleton has been parachuted in here for Ballydoyle in the absence of Illinois, and is in receipt of a handy weight allowance, however on all known form he’d still have to step forward considerably to take this.

With that in mind, AL NAYYIR must come into consideration.

Tom Clover’s seven-year-old sprung right back to form in this race last year when finishing a close second to Vauban, he handles fast ground well and I think he looks overpriced to chase the favourite home.

He looks worth combining the pair in a Quinella with the World Pool live across all seven races on Friday at York.

POINTERS FRIDAY

Trawlerman, Al Nayyir (Quinella) 2.25pm York