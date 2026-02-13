National League 3Up bid takes step forward and gains Nandy backing

Nandy has given her support to the National League's 3Up campaign

Culture secretary Lisa Nandy has backed the National League’s 3Up campaign for a third promotion place into the English Football League (EFL).

The EFL has come under increasing pressure to introduce a third promotion place from the National League and bring it in line with the system in place in the Championship, League One and League Two.

A debate is set to take place at an all-club meeting next month and, although no vote is expected to take place, Nandy has joined a group of cross-bench MPs in urging the EFL to give non-league teams more chances to climb the pyramid.

National League chairman Jack Pearce said: “We welcome this step forward from the EFL, the general response to our campaign over the last 12 months has been nothing short of remarkable.

“Virtually the whole of the ‘football family’ backs the change. Even the EFL recently conceded the current arrangements are ‘indefensible’ in the long term.”

EFL clubs are understood to be sympathetic to the National League’s demands but have been reluctant to make concessions while wider issues remain unresolved.

3Up and EFL’s new deal with Premier League

A long-awaited “new deal” on how the Premier League redistributes its vast income to the rest of English football is the biggest of the EFL’s concerns.

The new Independent Football Regulator has backstop powers to mandate a deal if the stalemate continues but that route would be likely to take two years.

“The EFL maintain that 3Up should be part of wider football financial reform. We believe that will take many more years whereas 3Up would be a simple, quick fix,” added Pearce.

“It has been 23 years since we gained a second promotional place. The time is now – particularly with wider football issues being scrutinised by the new Independent Football Regulator.

“We also feel that during the last 12 months we have proven why 3Up should not be interdependent on wider, complex governance issues.

“Now that the EFL has scheduled a formal debate of its own clubs, we suggest working in partnership with them to help secure a successful club vote and get 3Up in place for next season.”

Additional reporting by PA.