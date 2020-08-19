Murphy can find the right tune aboard Sir Busker

Bill Esdaile is City A.M. racing editor and managing director of Square in the Air.

ONE of the biggest betting heats of the entire week is the Clipper Logistics Handicap (2.45pm) and with 19 runners finding the winner is going to be no easy feat.

James Tate’s Top Rank heads the market and it’s not hard to see why given he’s unbeaten in his four career starts.

He was last seen when bolting up at Thirsk, but he’s up 12 pounds for that and that makes winning much tougher.

Instead I’m going to take him on with SIR BUSKER at 13/2 who will be ridden by Champion Jockey Oisin Murphy.

The four-year-old has enjoyed a cracking campaign so far, winning at both Newcastle and Royal Ascot, before just being touched off at Newmarket.

He was well-backed for Goodwood’s Golden Mile last time where he met all sorts of trouble in running which put paid to his chances.

He’s been dropped a pound for that and given the way he travelled into that Goodwood contest, you’ve got to think a mark of 106 is still within his capabilities.

In the proceeding Goffs UK Premier Yearling Stakes (2.15pm), I like the look of TINOCHIO at 8/1.

Kevin Ryan’s contender was a good winner of a novice contest at Hamilton two starts back and made eye-catching progress in the Super Sprint at Newbury last time.

Really bad ground would be a concern, but providing it doesn’t get too testing the son of Buratino should go well.

Devious Company is a rightful favourite given his seconds behind Master Of The Seas at Newmarket and Battleground at Goodwood, but favourites don’t have a particularly good record in the race with just three winners in the last 10 years.

Taking that into account, 15/8 is short enough and I’d prefer to be with Tinochio at much bigger price.

POINTERS

Tinochio 8/1 2.15pm York

Sir Busker 13/2 2.45pm York