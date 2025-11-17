MSCI Announces Baer Pettit to Retire as President

MSCI Inc. (NYSE: MSCI), a leading provider of critical decision support tools and services for the global investment community, announced that C.D. Baer Pettit, President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), and a member of the Board of Directors, has informed the company that he will retire next year after more than 25 years in senior leadership roles. Mr. Pettit will continue to serve as President and a Director until March 1, 2026, and will remain as an advisor to the company for a period of time to ensure a smooth transition.

Mr. Pettit joined MSCI in 2000 and has served in numerous senior leadership roles, including heading Client Coverage, Marketing and Index. He was appointed COO in 2015 and President in 2017, overseeing all products and operations, and he joined the Board of Directors in 2023.

“Baer has been my longtime business partner, and he has played a pivotal role in shaping MSCI’s strategy and success,” said MSCI Chairman and CEO Henry Fernandez. “I would like to thank Baer for his many contributions over the years. He leaves us well positioned for continued growth and innovation, and I will always be grateful for everything he has done to make this company what it is today.”

“It has been an honor and a privilege to have had a variety of leadership roles in such a dynamic and impactful organization, working alongside the most talented colleagues and sophisticated clients imaginable,” said Mr. Pettit. “I look forward to remaining a long-term shareholder and watching the company continue to grow and develop novel solutions to complex investment challenges.”

Following Mr. Pettit’s retirement, Mr. Fernandez will reassume the President title, in addition to his roles as Chairman and CEO.

Senior Leadership Changes

MSCI also announced senior leadership changes that will accelerate growth in new client segments, enhance product innovation, and expand operational scale and efficiency.

Chief Product Officer and Head of Client Segments

Alvise Munari has been appointed Head of Client Segments, in addition to his role as Chief Product Officer. Mr. Munari has been with the company for 10 years and previously served as Chief Client Officer. In his new role he will drive expansion of the firm’s products for new use cases and client segments.

Chief Operating Officer

Jorge Mina has been appointed Chief Operating Officer (COO), in addition to his role as Head of Analytics. As COO, he will lead the company’s integrated operations across all products and functional areas. Mr. Mina has been with the firm for over 25 years and has a deep understanding of MSCI’s operations, business processes, and technology stack.

