Motorists brace themselves for chaos as 19.5m trips planned for Jubilee weekend

Motorists will need to brace themselves for a bumpy ride as 19.5m trips are planned for the Jubilee Bank Holiday weekend.

According to data published today by RAC, Friday will be the most congested day due to a combination of people going for a day trip and families coming back from half-term holidays.

The M25 anticlockwise and the A303 past Stonehenge were reported a main congestion spots, with traffic information supplier Inrix advising drivers to leave either before 6am or past 3pm to avoid the worst of traffic.

“Drivers clearly see a double bank holiday this close to the summer as a gift with so millions eager to make the most of it – although many appear keen to keep their car journeys short, perhaps mixing a day-trip or two with a Jubilee celebration at home,” said Rod Dennis, RAC’s traffic spokesperson.

“The fact the bank holidays coincide with the end of half-term in many places has the potential to put some extra pressure on the road network, so planning a journey carefully is important to beat the worst of any queues.”

Motorists will not be the only ones that will need to brace themselves, as hour-long queues, delays and cancellations continue to hinder Britons’ travel plans.

Both easyJet and TUI axed dozens of flights with more disruption planned for the next 10 days as the industry continues to struggle recruiting new personnel post-Covid.

EasyJet apologised to customers saying they will be “provided with the option to rebook their flight or receive a refund and can apply for compensation in line with regulations.”