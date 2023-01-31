Delays at Dover and Eurostar trains cancelled as French workers strike again

Ferry operators warned customers to expect delays on services between Dover and Calais as France is hit by nation-wide anti-Macron strikes for the second time in less than two weeks. (Photo by Kiran Ridley/Getty Images)

Ferry operators today warned customers to expect delays on services between Dover and Calais as France is hit by nationwide strikes for the second time in less than two weeks.

Hundreds of thousands of workers – including train drivers, teachers and port workers – have laid down tools against the French government’s decision to raise the age of retirement by two years to 64.

“Due to industrial action taking place today in Calais, passengers may experience delays,” Irish Ferries tweeted this morning, asking travellers to allow for additional time. “If delayed, we will accommodate you on the next available sailing.”

P&O tweeted it was now sailing on time after initially urging customers to “bring snacks, drinks, and entertainment” in case of disruption and queues.

Those who are travelling to France via ferry are not the only ones to be disrupted as several Eurostar services were also cancelled because of the strike action.

Eurostar cancelled three services to Paris – the 7.01am, 10.26am and 8.01pm – and three to London – the 7.01am, 8.28am and 6.01pm.

It also cancelled a train departing from Brussels at 5.56pm and arriving at 7pm in London.

Due to a general strike in France, we will be running a revised timetable on 31 January. To check if your train is cancelled and find out about your options, please visit:https://t.co/P6Wx0mT0IE — Eurostar (@Eurostar) January 27, 2023

French workers are not the only ones striking this week as hundreds of people in the UK will down tools later this week over pay and conditions.

Train services will be disrupted tomorrow and on Friday throughout the country, while 1,900 members of the union Unite working as bus drivers will walk tomorrow from tomorrow until Friday, affecting around 70 bus routes throughout south and west London.