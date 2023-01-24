Eurostar announces new name and brand identity – as Eurostar

Eurostar

Eurostar has unveiled its new brand identity complete with a logo, symbol and name: Eurostar.

The high-speed rail line’s regeneration includes bringing in French-Belgian high-speed train operator Thalys and Eurostar under one company name, the Eurostar Group.

Announcing the move on Tuesday, all of its 51 trains will carry a new star symbol by the end of the year, inspired by l’Etoile du Nord which inked Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam.

Under a single brand, the Eurostar Group will also introduce a loyalty programme covering all destinations on the fully incorporated network, as well as a single booking system.

In wake of Brexit, with Eurostar saying it has had to run trains with hundreds of empty seats to avoid long queues, the train service said booking will be easier for UK causers. Journeys from London will now be simpler and more seamless, offer routes to Germany.

The alliance between the firms was legally completed on 1 May 2022, today the brand became unified under one name.

Eurostar Group’s chief executive Gwendoline Cazenave, who joined on 20 October, said the move “will raise our visibility, help us become the backbone of sustainable high-speed rail in Europe, and support us in our ambition to double the number of passengers over the next decade.”

Chairman of Eurostar Group’s Board of Directors, Alain Krakovitch, said: “We set out a bold ambition: increase the number of passengers from 19 million in 2019 to 30 million in 2030. And accelerate the shift from air and road travel to high-speed rail travel on the combined Eurostar and Thalys network.

“We knew that the challenge of climate change and Europe’s growing demand for eco-responsible and sustainable travel presents a great opportunity for both companies in terms of development in the long term.”