Most Londoners worried about TfL while third support extra road charges to save it from financial ‘black hole’

Londoners would be in favour of scrapping ULEZ and Congestion Charge for a pay-per-mile system

Most Londoners are worried about Transport for London’s (TfL) financial future, while a third support extra road charges as a way to save it from a £1.5bn financial “black hole.”

According to a survey published yesterday by think tank Centre for London, 69 per cent of Londoners are worried about the financial future of TfL, while 27 per cent said they supported increasing charges for London drivers.

“The state of near constant crisis in TfL’s finances is demoralising to the organisation and undermines confidence in the city,” said Centre for London’s boss Nick Bowes.

“But, as our polling shows, there is general backing for more road user charging.

“The mayor should feel emboldened by this, and be brave enough to push forward with a pay per mile road user charging scheme, helping with TfL’s finances, tackling poor air quality and congestion and promoting more walking and cycling.”

Around 42 per cent of citizens also said yes to switching the £12.5 per day ultra-low emission zone (ULEZ) and the £15 Congestion Charge for a pay-per mile road user charge.

TfL’s financial future has been the centre of contention between City Hall and Westminster for a while, after the government decided to cut down on the public body’s post-pandemic funding.

Over the last few months, London mayor Sadiq Khan has butted heads with the Department for Transport (DfT) when trying to secure a long-term government funding deal, which could save TfL from ruin.

Following months of talks, the government in February agreed to the latest round of support, which is due to expire at the end of June.