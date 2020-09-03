More than 100m meals eaten through Eat Out to Help Out scheme

More than 100m meals were eaten in August as a part of the government’s Eat Out to Help Out scheme for a total cost to the Treasury of £522m.

The latest figures show there was a large uptick in take up of the scheme in the final two weeks of August, after 35m meals were claimed in the first two weeks.

The Treasury expects the final number to be even higher than the 100m mark, with restaurants still submitting claims to get reimbursed through the scheme.

The scheme saw the government pay for a half price discount, up to £10 per person, on meals on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday in August.

More than 84,000 UK restaurants participated in the scheme.

Many restaurants are extending the scheme in some form and offering discounts in September.

Pizza chain Franco Manca, bar chain Slug and Lettuce and restaurant chain Bill’s are among those extending the scheme for another month.

Kate Nicholls, chief executive of hospitality lobby UKHospitality, said the scheme provided a much needed boost to the sector.

“It has helped provide a lift in consumer confidence which is going to be key for hospitality businesses as they look to reopen and help rebuild the economy,” she said.

“The scheme has provided a timely boost in trade which will have helped many businesses safeguard jobs all around the UK.”

The Treasury estimates that the scheme supported 1.8m jobs in the hospitality sector.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: ““From the get-go our mission has been to protect jobs, and to do this we needed to be creative, brave and try things that no government has ever done before.”