Eat Out to Help Out scheme serves up 35m meals in first two weeks

More than 35m meals have already been claimed on the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, according to the Treasury.

The scheme gives diners 50 per cent off up to £10 a head on meals bought at participating outlets on every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday throughout August.

The business owners must then claim the money back from the government.

The initiative was implemented by the Treasury in a bid to reinvigorate the economy, and the hospitality sector in particular, after it was ravaged by the lockdown.

Around 80 per cent of companies based in the hospitality sector were closed in April, with more than 1.4m staff furloughed. The Treasury said it was the hardest-hit sector until it was allowed to reopen on July 4.

There are more than 85,000 locations participating in the scheme, which officials have estimated will cost the taxpayer more than £500m.

So far more than £180m has been claimed back by businesses.

The Treasury said it is likely there are already many more than 35m meals that will be claimed on, but some sites will have not yet filed them all.

The Eat Out to Help Out scheme runs until the end of the month.

Research published last week by data consultancy firm CGA concluded that while the scheme had encouraged diners to eat out on the three participating days, it had caused a lull on days it was not available.

However, the overall boost stood at around 31 per cent, outweighing the disadvantages.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak said the Eat Out to Help Out scheme had seen the “equivalent of over half of the UK taking part” in the first two weeks.

“To build back better we must protect as many jobs as possible, that is why I am urging all registered businesses to make the most of this by claiming back today – it’s free, simple and pays out within five working days.”