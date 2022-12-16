More Christmas cheer for King of Kempton

Three Kings: Frodon, Bravemansgame and Hitman (left to right) being readied for the King George on Boxing Day [Credit – The Jockey Club/John Hoy]

WHILE most people are looking forward to opening their presents on Christmas Day, Paul Nicholls will be hoping to unwrap his biggest festive gift at Kempton Park shortly after 2.30pm on Boxing Day.

The 13-time Champion Trainer has won the Ladbrokes King George Chase an astonishing 12 times, five with the brilliant Kauto Star, and he has three powerful bullets to fire this year.

Bravemansgame, an impressive winner of the Kauto Star Novices’ Chase over course and distance 12 months ago, is the mount of stable jockey Harry Cobden and the seven-year-old looked in great form when paraded in front of the media on Thursday morning.

“We’ve had a great preparation with him this year,” said Nicholls.

“He was ready enough to run as he did in the Charlie Hall, but he wasn’t fully wound up that day. He travelled well, jumped well and won nicely.

“We’ve done a lot with him since then because we want him ready for his life next week. He looks fantastic, he’s got plenty of condition on him.

“One thing last year was, after Christmas, he went a little bit light on us. We found out that he had ulcers which we’re on top of now.

“We’ve changed the feed this season which has been a big plus to us across the board.

“We’re learning about them all the time. If we won the King George with him, I’d expect we’d go straight to the Gold Cup.”

While no-one thought Cobden would get off Bravemansgame, Hitman threw his hat firmly into the ring when winning well at Haydock last month.

Sam Twiston-Davies, who won the King George on Clan Des Obeaux for the same connections, will get the leg-up on the horse part-owned by Sir Alex Ferguson and Ged Mason.

Nicholls said: “He’s only six years old and he’s rated 160.

“Well, when Clan [Des Obeaux] won the King George the first time, he was six years old and rated 160, so he’s on the right sort of lines. He’s only 4lbs below Bravemansgame.”

This will be Hitman’s first attempt at three miles but Nicholls doesn’t think that will be a problem.

He said: “He was always going to improve as he got stronger and better. He’s achieved a lot for a young horse.

“He ran well in the Old Roan the first time needing the run and won very well at Haydock the last day.

“That was his first time over 2m5f, but I think three miles will bring out plenty of improvement in him.

“He’s just a horse who is maturing and I don’t think we’ve seen the best of him yet. He’ll give Sam a fantastic ride.

“A lot of people question his resolution because he was second so many times, but he was only a young horse.

“He looks great and he’ll run very well. He won’t be far away [from Bravemansgame], he just has to prove he can stay three miles.”

There wouldn’t be a more popular winner than Frodon, who landed this prize two years ago.

Now 10, he is likely to be the mount of Bryony Frost, who suffered a broken collarbone a few weeks ago but is hoping to be back in time for Boxing Day.

Nicholls said: “He’s not getting any younger. He was never right last year after he ran at Down Royal but a lot of ours weren’t right then.

“He got injured at Cheltenham in the spring and then had a nice break before winning the Badger Beers off top weight.

“I ran him too soon in the Betfair Chase. We were just trying to pick up some prize money and he picked up a nice prize in finishing third.

“He’ll have a nice gap between Haydock and Kempton. He never stops surprising you, even at his age.

“Whether he’s got the legs of the younger horses is debatable, but he’ll be thereabouts.

“He’s been there, done it and he’s got the t-shirt. He’s an amazing horse. You have to respect him.”

Nicholls’ string couldn’t be in better form with a 33 per cent strike rate and he expects to have plenty of runners over the two days at Kempton.

One he’s particularly looking forward to is McFabulous, who will bid to follow up Bravemansgame’s win in the Kauto Star Novices’ Chase last year.

“He won the Grade Two at Newbury very well the other day. He jumped fantastically well, we always thought he was going to be a great chaser and he loves Kempton.

“He won the EBF Final and the Relkeel there. A flat, right-handed track is made for him.

“He’s going to be at the top level for two or three years. With a bit of luck he might be joining them this time next year and line up for the King George.”

It’s been a pretty bleak week for racing fans with Cheltenham and Ascot both abandoned, but there are no worries in the forecast for next week.

If you fancy heading to Kempton on Boxing Day, there are still hospitality boxes and tickets available.

Visit thejockeyclub.co.uk and you could be there to witness a remarkable 13th King George success for a master of his trade.