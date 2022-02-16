Monday remains quietest Tube weekday as Londoners continue work from home

Mondays have registered the lowest Tube ridership numbers. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Despite the end of the ‘work from home order’, Londoners continue to avoid going to the office on Mondays, according to Department for Transport (DfT) figures.

Tube passenger numbers have registered a significant difference between Monday and the rest of the working week.

On Monday 7, ridership was at 55 per cent of pre-pandemic levels, but went up to between 60 and 61 per cent Tuesday to Friday.

Numbers increased between 3 and 5 per cent over the course of the previous week, going from 54 per cent to 59 per cent on 2020 levels.

In the last two weeks, bus figures have stationed between 74 and 77 per cent, with journeys peaking towards the end of the week.

According to Transport for London, overall the end of Covid restrictions has given the network a well-deserve boost, as Tube numbers have increased 25 per cent, City A.M. reported.

“It’s great to see that ridership on our services is continuing to grow in recent weeks as restrictions about working from home have been lifted,” TfL’s commissioner Andy Lord said last week.

As workers flock back to the Square Mile, stations closest to the City have registered significant surges, with the Waterloo and City line reaching just under 50 per cent of pre-pandemic levels during peak times.