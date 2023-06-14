Miriam Margoyles Vogue interview: The 5 best bits

Miriam Margoyles for Vogue; photo by Tim Walker

This Morning stalwart, Harry Potter icon and general outspoken telly fave Miriam Margoyles has spoken to Vogue for Pride Month and the interview is predictably colourful, but wonderfully touching too.

All sorts of stories and revelations feature in the wide-ranging interview, so we thought we’d share our favourite parts.

Below are the five best moments from the Miriam Margoyles Vogue interview, and the magazine is out on newsstands and online today.

She says she hasn’t ever felt shame about being gay

“I never had any shame about being gay or anything really. I knew it wasn’t criminal because it was me,” she said of coming out as a lesbian in the 1960s. “I couldn’t be criminal.”

And that she lost 34 friends to HIV

“I counted it one day, because there were so many people who had died and they were all beautiful, talented, funny, gifted boys,” said Margoyles.

She says Harry Potter “wasn’t important” to her

“For me Harry Potter wasn’t important. I was very glad I got the part and I enjoyed being in it and meeting all the people, but it’s not Charles Dickens,” said Margoyles of the role that for many young audiences has come to define her. Margoyles played Professor Sprout in the fantasy series.

That she tries to “lessen the torture” for people when she can

“We’re all so insecure,” she said. “People are frightened such a lot of the time and what I’ve always tried to do is to make people feel more relaxed, make people feel good about themselves, and just try and lessen the torture for people a bit.”

She thinks England has become a “shit hole”

“I cannot believe that people are genuinely in approval of sending asylum seekers to Rwanda. Something’s happened to ordinary decent people that they can think that that is a legitimate solution,” Margoyles said. “I just think England has become a shit-hole. And the government is at the heart of the shit.”

Read the full interview with Miriam Margoyles now on Vogue; photo credit Tim Walker