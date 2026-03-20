Millwall stadium development inches closer with 999-year lease deal

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 14: A general view of the ground before the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Blackburn Rovers at The Den on March 14, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Millwall’s stadium development plans jumped forward on Friday with a 999-year lease for The Den officially signed off by government officials.

The south London club secured a deal with Lewisham Council back in 2024, with long-term ambitions for the development of their South Bermondsey relying on the club’s future being at The Den.

Plans for the stadium are not finalised yet, but the near millennium-long deal will allow the Championship club to explore potential land development in the area. It comes a decade after the local council had planned to use compulsory purchase orders to secure land near to the ground.

Millwall progress

Club chairman James Berylson said: “This is a defining moment for Millwall Football Club and Millwall Community Trust. Securing a 999-year lease at The Den gives us the stability and certainty every club needs to build for the long term.

“So much hard work, time and dedication has gone into reaching this moment after announcing the agreement in principle back in May 2024. I would like to thank Mayor Brenda Dacres OBE, and all at Lewisham Council, for their positive and collaborative approach. Together, we have secured an outcome that safeguards our home while supporting the wider interests of the borough.”

AFL Architects have an ongoing project open for Millwall FC, which would see the ground expand to 34,000, from its 20,000 cap presently.

It would see the construction of property and commercial buildings, while the stadium would get a face life akin to the railway arches made famous across south London.

The Lions’ managing director Mark Fairbrother told the Guardian: “The key thing is we can never lose what makes this place special. We want everyone close to the pitch. We want the opposition to be fearful of coming here. What we don’t want to be is just another faceless stadium. You need to be at the Den. This place is unique and that’s what we should be proud of.”