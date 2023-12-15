Exclusive: Millwall FC hits shirt sponsor Huski Chocolate with lawsuit

Millwall FC has filed a lawsuit against its sponsor Huski Chocolate, whose logo appears on the team’s kit after it became the principal partner for the 2019/20 season.

Millwall Football and Athletic Company (1985) instructed law firm Irwin Mitchell to file a claim against Swedish-owned Huski Chocolate (Choki AB) and Swedish property investor Kvalitena AB, City A.M. can reveal.

It is not yet known what the lawsuit is about but according to the High Court filing system, the case is listed as a claim over general commercial contracts and arrangements.

According to its website, Huski first signed as a partner sponsor for the 2018/19 season and has developed into Millwall’s first-ever principal partner for the 2019/20 season. They said this was “the biggest in the football club’s history”.

The Huski logo features on the website and publicity materials as well as on the front of the Millwall kit, including senior, academy, and women’s teams as well as on training wear.

Huski also sponsors Chip Ganassi Racing (CGR) team in 2020 in the NTT Indycar Series and Swedish sports club Hammarby IF.

Spokesperson for Millwall said “Due to legal reasons, we are unable to provide comment.”

Huski Chocolate and Kvalitena AB were contacted for comment.