Truck makers ‘cartel’ to face landmark £2bn opt-in lawsuit over decade long price fixing scheme

By:

A UK competition tribunal has given a trucking industry trade body the green light to bring forward a more than £2bn opt-in claim against a “cartel” of European truck makers, over allegations they fixed the prices of lorries for more than a decade.

 The UK’s Road Haulage Association (RHA) trade body’s claim is set to be the first ever opt-in claim approved by the Competition Appeal Tribunal (CAT).

The claim will see the RHA sue truck manufactures including DAF, Iveco, and MAN, for damages worth £2bn, on behalf of those who purchased or leased new trucks made by the cartel between 1997 and 2014, and old trucks made from 1997 to 2015.

The opt-in claim comes after the European Commission (EC) fined DAF, Iveco, Daimler/ Mercedes, and Volvo/ Renault, €2.9bn (£2.5bn) in 2016, over their running of a price-fixing cartel from 1997 to 2011.

German manufacturer MAN avoided a fine in the same case, after being granted immunity for blowing the whistle, while Scania is currently appealing the EC’s decision after the Swedish firm was fined €880m.

The tribunal’s green light for the opt-in claim comes after London litigation funder Therium first backed the RHA’s claim in 2017.

Acting on behalf of the RHA, Steven Meyerhoff, from law firm Backhouse Jones, said: “We look forward to progressing the claim as quickly as possible in order to obtain redress for those operators who are part of the claim.”

Subscribe

Subscribe to the City A.M. newsletter to have our top stories delivered directly to your inbox.

Subscribe By signing up to our newsletters you agree to the Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.