Aon hits insurance rival Howden with lawsuit a month after another settlement

Aon hits insurance rival Howden with English lawsuit

Insurance broker Howden Group Holdings has been hit with a new lawsuit by Aon, one month after the former settled its other claim.

The new claim was filed to the English High Court this week by insurance giant Aon and its subsidiaries Aon UK and Aon Brasil.

The lawsuit targeted Howden along with 11 other defendants named including its reinsurance branch, vice-chair Elliot Richardson, and CFO Ahmed Farooq.

Other defendant names include Luke Foord-Kelcey, was head of cyber at Aon’s reinsurance solutions and Antonio Jorge Rodrigues was Aon Re Brazil CEO.

Insurance Insider reported in April that Foord-Kelcey was moving to Howden Tiger, while the specialist publication also reported in October that Rodrigues was joining Howden.

Aon has instructed City law firm, Lewis Silkin, which has one of the largest employment teams in the UK.

This news comes fresh after Howden was sued earlier this year by reinsurance business Guy Carpenter and its parent company, another insurance giant, Marsh McLennan.

According to Bloomberg, Guy Carpenter claimed to the English High Court that its rivals, Howden, secretly planned an unethical raid of 38 people across Europe. In its lawsuit filed back in April, Guy Carpenter named its former European CEO Massimo Reina and its former head of European broking solutions Sebastian Cook, who left to join Howden.

Just last month, Howden announced that it had settled this lawsuit with Guy Carpenter and according to Insurance Business, Howden has to agree to a set of demands. This included issuing an apology

The statement: “The Howden Group acknowledges that it, and certain of its executive officers, engaged in unlawful recruitment from Guy Carpenter as set out in the admissions made to the High Court. Howden Group and the individuals involved, including Elliot Richardson and Massimo Reina, regret the actions they have taken.”

Aon was not immediately available for comment. Howden declined to comment.