Mikel Arteta defends Arsenal over Thomas Partey handling

Arteta said Arsenal followed the right process around Partey, who was arrested this month

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is “100 per cent” confident that the club followed the right process around Thomas Partey, following the player’s arrest on suspicion of rape and sexual assault.

Speaking on the club’s pre-season tour to Asia, Arteta addressed the situation for the first time since Partey was charged this month, days after his Arsenal contract expired.

“The club was very clear in its statement,” said Arteta. “There are a lot of legal matters that are very complicated so I cannot comment on any of that.”

When asked about whether he felt the club followed the right processes, Arteta said: “100 per cent, yes.”

The 32-year-old Ghana international was released by Arsenal after his contract expired, although there had been talks about a possible extension.

What Arsenal said about Partey

The midfielder was charged with multiple counts of rape and sexual assault four days later, with the club releasing a statement that said: “The player’s contract ended on June 30. Due to ongoing legal proceedings the club is unable to comment on the case.”

According to a Met Police statement, “The charges follow an investigation by detectives, which commenced in February 2022 after police first received a report of rape.”

Partey was first arrested in July 2022, but was not named at the time and continued playing for the Gunners while investigations were under way. He denies the charges.

In a statement, Partey’s lawyer Jenny Wiltshire said: “Thomas Partey denies all the charges against him.He has fully cooperated with the police and CPS throughout their three-year investigation.He now welcomes the opportunity to finally clear his name.

“Given that there are now ongoing legal proceedings, my client is unable to comment further.”

Partey joined the London side from Atlético Madrid for €50m (£45m) in 2020. He made 35 appearances and scored four goals in the Premier League last season.

The former Arsenal midfielder is due to appear before Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London on Tuesday 5 August.