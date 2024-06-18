Mighty Miss Rascal will Make them work for Queen Mary crown

Miss Rascal (yellow silks) was an impressive winner at Ascot last time

OPENING today’s card is the lightning quick Group Two Queen Mary Stakes (2.30pm), where MISS RASCAL will be a filly triggering notifications in a lot of trackers.

The eye-catching late ground she made up on debut at Newmarket was quite astonishing, so it was no surprise to see her bolt up by three lengths under a front-running ride next time up over this course and distance.

That piece of Ascot form has been franked, with the runner-up winning a Listed event since, while the third horse home, who trailed a further three lengths back at Ascot, has also come out and won.

Another straightforward steer from top jockey Tom Marquand should see her outrun her odds, currently around 10/1.

With her drawn low in stall five, it’s wise to play one on the other side of the track.

The dual-purpose, super shrewd Gavin Cromwell saddled the winner of this event in 2021, and his MIGHTY ERIU is of interest this year at around 16/1.

Despite being only one of six fillies in the 26-runner field yet to shed her maiden tag, she deserves plenty of credit for her second at the Curragh.

She bumped into a very good horse in the shape of Aidan O’Brien’s Tunbridge Wells, who had the benefit of having a run under his belt, and there was plenty to like about the effort.

Stepping back from six to five furlongs isn’t a negative, particularly as she showed plenty of speed before curling up late on.

With World Pool in action it could be worth having a play in the exotic markets, where MAKE HASTE is expected to be in the mix for any Quinella or Swinger bets.

Diego Dias’ filly, who’s likely to go off favourite, looks lightning quick and very straightforward.

POINTERS WEDNESDAY

Miss Rascal (Win and Place) 2:30pm Royal Ascot

Mighty Eriu (Win and Place) 2:30pm Royal Ascot

Miss Rascal, Mighty Eriu, Make Haste

(Quinella, Swinger) 2:30pm Royal Ascot