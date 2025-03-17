Michail Antonio swaps Ferrari for people carrier after career-threatening crash

West Ham’s Michail Antonio broke leg in four places when he crashed his Ferrari

West Ham striker Michail Antonio says he has sworn off sports cars after the December crash in which he cheated death and broke his femur in four places.

Antonio, 34, needed surgery to pin his right leg back together after ploughing his Ferrari into a tree in Epping during stormy conditions more than three months ago.

He hopes to return to football but, coming five years after he crashed a Lamborghini while dressed as a snowman, admits he may have to settle for more sensible vehicles.

“I’ve always been a fan and friend of sports cars and old classics, but I can’t lie to you, sports cars are not my friends,” Antonio told the BBC’s Morning Live.

“So right now I have a Mercedes people carrier and my brother is my driver. For now, anyway, I’m staying far away from sports cars.”

He added: “The most difficult part is that I almost wasn’t there for my children. It’s made me happy, positive about life, because I’ve got another chance at life.”

Jamaica international Antonio had only had the Ferrari for three weeks when he suffered the accident and a recent trip to see the wreckage touched a nerve.

“It made me realise how close I was to dying,” he added. “I had seen the pictures but it was 10 times worse in person. The car was an absolute mess. It was difficult for me.”

Antonio is already walking again but expects a full recovery to take as much as 12 months. Nevertheless, he is adamant he will resume his Premier League career.

“Yes, 100 per cent, I will play again,” he said. “That’s what I am focused on and why I am working six days a week. I’ve always been positive from this situation.

“It’s the biggest injury I’ve ever had in my career. But the fact that I’m already two to three months ahead of where I should be, I know that I’ll play again, and I know that once I’m playing the game I’ll get the sharpness back.”

Antonio has scored 83 goals in 323 games for West Ham. His current contract is due to expire at the end of the season.