Meta creative production: WPP’s Hogarth launches 700 strong metaverse team

Hogarth, WPP’s specialist global creative content production company, has announced it will be launching The Metaverse Foundry, a global team of over 700 to deliver brand experiences for clients in the metaverse from design to execution.

The Foundry will be available to all WPP’s clients and agencies globally, bringing together metaverse production and virtual art. WPP agencies are already delivering multiple metaverse projects for clients including Wendy’s, Under Armour, Duracell, Pfizer, Pizza Hut and Bombay Sapphire.

The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of innovative technologies as people have learned to connect with each other in new ways. The metaverse – encompassing and connecting virtual worlds, augmented reality, NFTs and the blockchain – presents limitless opportunities for brands to build new creative experiences and engage with diverse, highly loyal audiences.

Its market size in 2021 was estimated to be more than $1 trillion, growing at mid double-digits for the foreseeable future. To be successful in these areas, clients need strong expertise in experience design, brand strategy and audience insights, as well as virtual art and gaming engine execution.

Richard Glasson, Global CEO of Hogarth, said: “This is a very exciting time to be in the production and content creation business. We are living through extraordinary change, and our clients have whole new worlds to navigate and radically new ways to engage with their customers. At Hogarth we are perfectly positioned to launch our clients into these new channels and create incredible experiences for consumers globally.”

Mehta Mehta, Global Executive Creative Director of Hogarth, said: “The Metaverse Foundry is a limitless place where creative, production and innovation come together to bring to life your greatest ideas. A place for future-focused brands that want to build communities, and technologies that are designed to elevate e-commerce and customer experiences. In a nutshell, The Metaverse Foundry is built to take ideas to the next level at scale. The only limitation is going to be your imagination. You think it, we’ll make it happen.”

Mark Read, CEO of WPP, said: “Our clients are already seizing the opportunities to connect with their customers presented by the metaverse, and seeking partners who can bring experiences to life in the most creative and compelling ways. The Metaverse Foundry has unrivalled scale and expertise in building these experiences, and clearly differentiates Hogarth and WPP from our peers in this critical growth area for our industry.”