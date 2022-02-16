Nick Clegg gets a Facebook promotion as policy role expands towards the metaverse

(Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg has announced that former deputy Prime Minister Nick Clegg will be getting a promotion at Facebook to “president, global affairs”.

In a Facebook post, Zuckerberg revealed that Clegg will be granted a larger policy role than his current one as policy chief at Facebook.

“We need a senior leader at the level of myself (for our products) and Sheryl (for our business) who can lead and represent us for all of our policy issues globally,” Zuckerberg wrote, referring to Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg.

The move suggests Zuckerberg may be taking a step back from a policy perspective, and focusing on new products launches.

“Nick will now lead our company on all our policy matters, including how we interact with governments as they consider adopting new policies and regulations, as well as how we make the case publicly for our products and our work,” Zuckerberg added.

“The next few years will be a crucial time for our company and our industry as new rules for the internet are written all over the world, and as we set out on our journey to help build the metaverse,” Sandberg wrote in a post.

Clegg joined Facebook in 2018 and has led on issues like Facebook’s content policy and elections. He will now have a greater focus on regulation as the company pivots towards the metaverse.