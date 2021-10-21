Meta, Bookface or Teenage Wasteland? Endless options for Facebook's rebrand

With ongoing reports about Facebook’s rebrand, Twitter is having a field day about what the new name could be.

“Meta” is one of the most popular suggestions, aligning with Zuckerberg’s metaverse goals.

Bookface, Facegram, Facetagram, FreeFace, FreeTalk and World Changer have also been floated as possible options.

The rebrand comes at a time where Facebook has been under increasing pressure from whistleblowing and legal action, and there is a clear desire to shift away from ongoing bad press.

The platform has been deserted by many of its younger users who have moved to apps like Instagram and TikTok, and has become increasingly populated by older people.

“Teenage Wasteland” has been another suggestion from a witty Twitter user.

An announcement from Facebook is expected next week.