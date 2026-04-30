Soho Square Agrees Exit of Investment in CreateFuture Following Period of Strong Growth

Soho Square Capital LLP (“Soho Square”), an investment firm focused on financing established and growing UK and European SMEs, is pleased to announce that it has agreed to exit its investment in CreateFuture (the “Company”), a leading digital transformation consultancy, to Version 1, a global leader in digital transformation. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals.

Soho Square backed the business in 2023 through a minority investment in xDesign, partnering with founder and CEO Euan Andrews to support the next phase of growth. Through its flexible capital and hands-on approach, Soho Square supported the Company’s expansion and subsequent rebrand to CreateFuture, reflecting its broadened capabilities and ambition.

Under Euan’s leadership, CreateFuture has scaled significantly, expanding its geographic footprint, enhancing its service offering and senior leadership team and strengthening its position as a partner of choice for clients undertaking complex digital transformation programmes. CreateFuture is a high-quality digital consultancy with a strong reputation for delivering end-to-end digital solutions to a diverse client base across the UK and US. It combines deep technical expertise with a people-led culture, enabling it to support organisations in designing, building and scaling digital products and platforms.

Euan Andrews, Founder and CEO of CreateFuture, said:

“We chose the right partner in Soho Square to support us through an important phase of our growth whilst allowing us to retain control and minimise dilution. With their backing, we have accelerated growth, expanded our capabilities and strengthened our position in the market. We are proud of what we have achieved together and are excited about the next chapter as part of Version 1.”

Joe Tebbutt, Director at Soho Square Capital, commented:

“CreateFuture is a high-quality business and we are proud of the market leading growth the team has delivered. Working closely with Euan and his team, the business has scaled at pace, building a differentiated offering and an impressive client base. We believe Version 1 is an excellent strategic partner for the next phase of growth, and we look forward to backing more ambitious UK and European businesses with Soho Square’s flexible capital solutions.”

James Smallridge, Partner at Soho Square Capital, added:

“There is a clear gap in the market for ambitious, founder-led businesses that want to accelerate growth but are not looking to give up control. Soho Square’s approach is designed to address that — providing flexible capital alongside hands-on support, while allowing owner founders and management teams to retain majority ownership and benefit from the value they create. CreateFuture is a strong example of how this approach works in practice, and we are proud to have partnered with Euan and his team through this phase of growth.”

Soho Square’s deal team was led by James Smallridge and Joe Tebbutt. Soho Square and Createfuture were advised by Raymond James, Financial advisory (Simon Roberts and Chris Bates); Addleshaw Goddard, Legal advisers (James Woodward and David Anderson); CIL, Commercial Due Diligence (Anthony Crutchet and Tom Fletcher), EY, Financial Due Diligence (Ben Collins).

About Soho Square Capital

Soho Square Capital is an investment firm focused on providing flexible capital solutions, typically in the form of senior or preferred capital with minority equity stakes, to established and growing UK and European SMEs. Headquartered in London, the firm is led by a highly experienced team that has been investing together for over 15 years, through many economic cycles and have the expertise and flexibility to invest up to £40 million in any given transaction, across the capital structure, from senior debt to equity. The team works closely with business owners and management teams to structure innovative, bespoke financing solutions and offer enhanced portfolio company support.

www.soho-sq.com

About CreateFuture

Founded in Scotland in 2010, CreateFuture is a market-leading digital consultancy with 550 experts across Edinburgh, Glasgow, Leeds, London and Sofia. The firm helps enterprise organisations accelerate transformation across their people, product, processes and platforms, and is known for its AI-native approach to software engineering and its market-leading strength in iGaming and regulated sectors including financial services.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260430477909/en/

Contact

If you would like to discuss future investment opportunities, please contact:

James Smallridge

+44 (0)79714 75582

jms@soho-sq.com



Media:

Kepler Communications

Charlotte Balbirnie

+44 (0)7989 528421

CBalbirnie@keplercomms.com



Caroline Villiers

+44 (0)7808 585184

CVilliers@keplercomms.com

Abstract

Soho Square Capital agrees exit of investment in CreateFuture following period of strong growth