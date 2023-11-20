McIlroy and Woods TGL league with PGA Tour postponed until 2025

The tech-infused TGL golf league spearheaded by Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods has been delayed by a year and will not take place until 2025.(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The tech-infused TGL golf league spearheaded by Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods has been delayed by a year and will not take place until 2025.

The TGL series has been postponed due to damage to the purpose-built SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

Power outages reportedly caused the deflation and damage to the air-supported dome section of the venue.

TGL in crisis?

McIlroy and Woods were among 24 PGA Tour players who had committed to the team format.

Team owners included Serena and Venus Williams, Fenway Sports Group, Woods and Stephen Curry.

In a statement, TGL officials said: “Following discussions with key partners, including players, our six team ownership groups, PGA Tour leadership and our commercial partners, SoFi, Espn and Palm Beach State College, the decision has been made to postpone the start of the TGL season until early 2025.

“This decision came after reviewing short-term solutions, potential construction timelines, player schedules, and the primetime sports television calendar.

“Despite this new timeline for the venue, we remain excited about the future of TGL and will continue to build excitement between now and the start of the season with our players, fans and teams.

“We have begun to update plans and timelines and are confident that the extension will only improve our delivery.”

McIlroy mixed feelings

Woods said:”I’ve been a believer in TGL, and as the momentum has built this past year, I’m even more excited about what this can become for fans of the game all around the world.”

McIlroy added: “The postponement brings mixed feelings of disappointment and excitement. Above all, we are happy that no one was injured. We are looking forward to the launch of TGL.”