Masters 2025: Spectators paying $1,000 shut out at Augusta National

Monday’s practice at the Masters has been delayed by storms

Spectators and players at this week’s Masters are set for early disruption after thunderstorms caused organisers to delay Monday’s practice round at Augusta National.

Rain is forecast to fall all day, but it is hoped that players will be able to get out onto the famous course in the afternoon if, as expected, the worst of the stormy weather has passed.

Scottie Scheffler is attempting to defend his title but is yet to win this year, unlike rivals Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Aberg and Hideki Matsuyama.

“Due to expected inclement weather and safety concerns, patron [spectator] gates will not open as scheduled for Monday’s practice round,” said Masters chiefs.

“All patron parking lots will remain closed until further notice. No patrons should approach Augusta National until more details are released.”

Spectators pay $100 just to attend the practice days at Augusta National, but tickets are oversubscribed and can fetch over $1,000 on the resale market.

Tickets for tournament days have a face value of $140 but are listed for more than $3,000 on secondary sites, where a pass for all four days is over $12,000.

Read more Rory McIlroy hits $100m in PGA Tour prize money with Players win

The main event is preceded by Wednesday’s traditional par-three contest, in which victory is something of a poisoned chalice as no winner has ever gone on to claim the Green Jacket.

Who is favourite to win the 2025 Masters?

Scheffler remains the man to beat at the Masters despite a slower start to the season than last year, when he arrived at Augusta in red-hot form.

The world No1 had already claimed the Arnold Palmer Invitational and Players Championship before winning his second Masters crown 12 months ago.

McIlroy has notched two wins this season as he bids to claim the one major to elude him and complete a long-awaited career grand slam.

Aberg, who was second on his Masters debut last year, won the Genesis Invitational in February but has missed the cut in his last two tournaments.

Matsuyama, the 2021 Masters winner, won the Sentry in January but has also failed to see out the weekend on his last two outings.

The weather is forecast to be fine for Thursday’s first day of competition and much of the weekend, but there is more rain expected in Georgia on Friday.